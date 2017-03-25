Saturday 25th March, 2017

Canada, France issue stamps to commemorate WWI

Montreal - Canada and France will issue postage stamps commemorating the battle of Vimy Ridge, a century after Canadians captured the escarpment in a key World War I offensive, officials from both cou ...

Armenia, 12 other countries join China-led AIIB

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia and 12 other countries have joined the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), AIIB said on Thursday, March 23, bringing its total membership to 70, Reuters ...

US, Canada Lift Global Box Office as International Sales Flat

LOS ANGELES - Worldwide movie ticket sales increased by 1 percent to a record $38.6 billion in 2016 as theaters in the United States and Canada rung up higher sales and overseas returns were flat, ac ...

Avalanche, Senators to play two games in Sweden

The Colorado Avalanche and Ottawa Senators will play two regular-season games in Stockholm, Sweden, in November as part of the 2017 SAP NHL Global Series.The NHL and the NHL Players' Association ann ...

Senators lose Methot in shootout win over Penguins

OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators rallied for a 2-1 shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night at Canadian Tire Centre, but they might have paid a big price for the victory.Mike Hoffman ...

Paajarvi scores twice in Blues victory

ST. LOUIS -- Magnus Paajarvi scored a pair of goals to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 4-1 victory Thursday night over the Vancouver Canucks.The victory was the fourth in a row and ninth in 10 games f ...

DeRozan, Raptors rally past Heat

MIAMI -- DeMar DeRozan scored 40 points, and the Toronto Raptors rallied from an early 15-point deficit to defeat the Miami Heat 101-84 Thursday night.DeRozan shot 14 of 25 from the field and 12 of ...

Senators rally vs. Pens, win in shootout

OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators rallied from a deficit and earned a 2-1 shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night at Canadian Tire Centre.Mike Hoffman scored in regulation for the Se ...

Nylander leads Maple Leafs past Devils

TORONTO -- William Nylander had a goal and assist to help the Toronto Maple Leafs earn a 4-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.The Maple Leafs center has registered a point in 10 ...

Wiretap Allegations: From Trump Tweets to Capitol Hill

Trump's allegationOn March 4, while at his Florida estate, Trump angrily tweeted that Obama was behind a politically motivated plot to upend his campaign. He alleged tha

